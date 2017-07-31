Few speak up on sex assaults, harassment at Aussie campuses
CANBERRA, Australia — A survey of more than 30,000 Australian university students released on Tuesday found that half the respondents had been sexually harassed and almost one in 50 had been sexually assaulted on campuses, but few made formal complaints.
The Australian Human Rights Commission, which surveyed students across all 39 universities in 2015-16, concluded that sexual assault and sexual harassment occurred at unacceptable rates at Australian universities.
The commission recommended that universities ensure that staff and students representatives likely to hear such disclosures receive training to respond. It also urged universities to pay for surveys every three years to track progress in reducing such harassment and assaults.
Universities Australia said the 39 universities that the advocacy organization represents shared a commitment to do more to ensure every student was safe and could study in an environment where respect was paramount.
The National Union of Students accused universities of allowing rape cultures to develop on campuses around the country.
"Universities can no longer bury their heads in the sand and ignore sexual assault and harassment," the union women's officer Abby Stapleton said.
The union wants universities to establish a national complaints and compliance mechanism and maintain comprehensive records of assault and harassment reports.