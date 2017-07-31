News / World

Harvard sorry directory erroneously said Scaramucci was dead

In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump‚Äôs new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump‚Äôs new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Law School has apologized for erroneously listing ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead in a new alumni directory.

Scaramucci is a 1989 graduate of the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school. A directory mailed to alumni this week included an asterisk by his name indicating he had died.

A statement from the law school apologizes for the error and says it will be corrected in future editions. It doesn't provide an explanation for the error.

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni of the Ivy League law school.

Scaramucci left his post in President Donald Trump's administration Monday after only 11 days on the job. A White House statement says he left so the new chief of staff could build his own team.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular