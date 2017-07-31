Italy and Cyprus agree to boost security in Mediterranean
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Italy's
Roberta Pinotti said after talks with her Cypriot counterpart Monday that the two countries agreed to explore strengthening
Pinotti said the talks covered "common dangers" that both countries face, including illegal migration, weapons smuggling and terrorism.
She said energy security within the Mediterranean was also covered. Italian energy company Eni and France's Total are currently conducting exploratory drilling about 103 miles off Cyprus' southern coast.
The area is close to where Eni discovered a huge gas deposit in Egyptian waters.
Pinotti said she believes that drilling off Cyprus will deliver a "positive result" for all of Europe.
