Kenya election official found dead just days before vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — The chairman of Kenya's electoral commission says an official crucial to running the presidential election next week has been found murdered after being reported missing days ago.

Wafula Chebukati helped identify the body of Christopher Msando on Monday at the city morgue and says it appears to be a murder because of injuries to the neck and head.

Msando was in charge of managing information technology systems at the electoral commission. Kenya will be using biometric technology to identify voters and electronic transmission of results, which reduces the chances of fraud.

The opposition has charged that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to rig the elections, an accusation the presidency has denied.