Man stole $257K from child centre to buy Maserati, fur coat

NEWARK, N.J. — A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Mays received an 18-month sentence on Monday and must pay $257,418 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in June 2016 to wire fraud.

Mays admitted raising his own salary without approval by nearly $60,000 after working for Jersey City Child Development Centers for two months. The 40-year-old Jersey City also created fake board of directors' minutes to make it look like his raise had been approved.