Myanmar police arrest journalist ahead of defamation trial
YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar have arrested a prominent journalist, accusing him of attempting to flee the country just days ahead of his trial on defamation charges brought by a controversial Buddhist monk who leads an ultra-nationalist movement accused of stirring up hatred against the country's Muslim minority.
Several journalists have been arrested recently in cases that rights advocates say violate freedom of expression.