New Zealand Labour Party leader quits 7 weeks from election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand opposition leader Andrew Little has quit and been replaced by his 37-year-old deputy seven weeks before the general election, as the Labour Party tries to overcome recent dismal results.

Supporters hope Jacinda Ardern will bring more charisma and a stronger youth connection than her predecessor. But she faces a tough battle to unseat Prime Minister Bill English, whose conservative National Party has held power for nine years.

Ardern has a background in policy development and is the former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth. She was first elected to Parliament in 2008.