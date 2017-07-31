Newborn victim of gun violence buried in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian baby who was shot while still inside his mother's womb a month ago has been buried in Rio de Janeiro, in a case that has become a symbol of surging violence in the city's slums.

Baby Arthur Cosme had been treated at a hospital since being delivered after the shooting, but officials announced Sunday that he died from his injuries. His family buried him Monday on the outskirts of Rio.

The mother, Claudineia dos Santos Melo, was hit by a stray bullet in a Rio slum June 30. She was nine months pregnant.