Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post

Anthony 'the Mooch' Scaramucci is leaving his job as communications director to give Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly a "clean slate."

Then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks down the steps of Air Force One on July 28, 2017.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — AP source: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.

More to come.

