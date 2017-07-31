Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post
Anthony 'the Mooch' Scaramucci is leaving his job as communications director to give Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly a "clean slate."
WASHINGTON — AP source: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
More to come.
