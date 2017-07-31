Police in at least 2 Dallas suburbs contend with 911 woes

PLANO, Texas — Police in at least two Dallas suburbs say they're trying to determine what's preventing people from being able to make emergency 911 calls.

Authorities in Plano (PLAY'-noh) and Rowlett (row-LET'), both just northeast of Dallas, are asking anyone facing an emergency Monday to call alternate numbers.

Plano officials say some T-Mobile customers are able to call 911 but are not being heard when a dispatcher answers.

Rowlett police say its 911 problem appears to involve callers using various carriers.