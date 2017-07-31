Police: Man with knife lunges at cops; 1 shoots him dead
NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says officers responding to a call about a man acting erratically shot and killed him as he lunged with a knife.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
Police say the man's mother called 911 and said he was acting erratically. When they arrived, she let them inside.
Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says the man lunged with a "large carving knife." One officer fired a stun gun, but the man kept advancing.
Police say a second officer shot the man, who was struck in the chest and died at the scene. Monahan says the shooting unfolded "in seconds."
When the mother called 911, she said he was not acting violently and had no weapons.
Police say it's unclear when he picked up the knife.
