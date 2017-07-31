Jurors deliberate in trial of 'most hated man in America' Martin Shkreli
The jury heard closing arguments on Friday accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds.
NEW YORK — Jurors are deliberating in the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee).
They got the case Monday in New York.
The
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000