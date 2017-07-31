News / World

Jurors deliberate in trial of 'most hated man in America' Martin Shkreli

The jury heard closing arguments on Friday accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds.

Martin Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive once dubbed

Martin Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive once dubbed "The Most Hated Man in America" risks up to 20 years in prison if found guilty following a month-long trial.

NEW YORK — Jurors are deliberating in the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee).

They got the case Monday in New York.

On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

The defence insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 per cent and for trolling his critics online.

