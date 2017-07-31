Teen guilty of manslaughter over death of Polish man in UK
LONDON — A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of manslaughter for killing a Polish man whose death raised concerns about hate crimes in Britain.
A jury found the boy guilty on Monday of punching 40-year-old Arkadiusz Jozwik, who struck his head as he fell to the ground outside a pizza shop in Harlow, near London, in August 2016.
Police initially investigated Jozwik's death as a possible hate crime. The case drew international attention, coming amid a spike in reported attacks on eastern Europeans in the wake of Britain's June 2016 EU membership referendum.
The defendant denied manslaughter and said he hit Jozwik to defend a friend during an altercation.
The teen, who can't be identified because of his age, will be sentenced in September.