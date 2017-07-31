The Latest: Alabama jailbreak: 11 of 12 inmates recaptured

JASPER, Ala. — The Latest on the escape of 12 inmates from a county jail in Alabama. (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The sheriff in Walker County, Alabama says he's not going to make any excuses for the escape of a dozen inmates from his jail.

Sheriff James Underwood says an inmate used peanut butter to write the number of an outside door over his cell, and then persuaded a new employee watching on closed-circuit camera from a control room to open what he thought was the door to the man's cell.

The sheriff said "that door number was the outside door. Unbeknowingly to him, he hit that door and out the door they went.

Underwood says changing numbers on doors with peanut butter "may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox."

All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within hours, and the sheriff said he hopes and expects the last one to be back in custody by day's end. He said the only person seriously hurt in the entire escape incident was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.

___

3 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.

The Walker County Jail inmates who escaped Sunday were between 18 and 30, facing charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder.

The manhunt for the last remaining fugitive, Bradley Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was getting some airborne help from a state helicopter.

Kilpatrick, of Cordova, had been jailed on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced the escape in a statement on Facebook. The office hasn't said how the men escaped, and a sheriff's spokesman didn't return a message seeking comment.