The Latest: California attorney exam proposal clears hurdle

A proposal to lower the minimum score on the most recent licensing exam for California attorneys has cleared its first hurdle.

A California State Bar committee voted Monday to send the proposal out for public comment until Aug. 25. The California Supreme Court will have final say over the score.

The proposal would lower the minimum score only for the July 2017 exam from 144 to a little over 141. The seemingly minor reduction could significantly boost the pass rate, which has declined alarmingly in recent years.

California has among the lowest pass rates in the country, though state bar officials say it also has the second-highest passing score requirement.

On the July exam, it fell from nearly 62 per cent in 2008 to 43 per cent in 2016, mirroring a national trend.