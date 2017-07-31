The Latest: Electric passenger train recovered in California

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — The Latest on an electric train that was stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area (all times local):

___

12:25 p.m.

Police say a 25-foot electric passenger train and trailer that were stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area have been found.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2uREjY8) both were discovered on Monday morning in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek.

The train was in a black utility trailer in nearby Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday.

Train owner Eric Sossamon says the trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties.

A woman who spotted the trailer in question near her workplace took a photo of it and posted it to Sossamon's Facebook page. This led police to investigate and recover the trailer and the train.

___

9:35 a.m.

Police are seeking help in finding a 25-foot electric passenger train that was stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2veS6dg ) that the train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday.

The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 26-year-old amusement rental company. Police say the trailer is valued at $60,000. The California license plate number on the trailer is: 4NN4556. The value of the train was not released.

Train owner Eric Sossamon says the trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties. Sossamon is offering four hours of free train service as a reward.

___