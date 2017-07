The Latest: Top GOP senator blasts budget director

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Republican efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law (all times EDT):

6:45 p.m.

The No. 2 Senate Republican is taking umbrage after the White House budget director called on senators to keep voting on health care and not turn to other topics until they succeed.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says Mick Mulvaney has "got a big job, he ought to do that job and let us do our jobs."

Cornyn also remarks of Mulvaney, a former House member, "I don't think he's got much experience in the Senate, as I recall."

Mulvaney appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. He said the Senate should not move on to other issues after Obamacare repeal legislation failed on the floor last week, and instead keep trying. But Senate Republicans say they don't have the votes and it's time to move on.

___

6:15 p.m.

A top Senate Republican says getting rid of filibusters like President Donald Trump wants is "not a realistic suggestion" because there aren't enough votes to do that.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune is the No. 3 Senate GOP leader. He says in a Senate that Republicans control 52-48, every Democrat and at least half of Republicans would vote against getting rid of filibusters. He says he understands Trump's frustration but the rule protects the rights of the minority party.

Senate filibusters are procedural delays aimed at killing bills. They take 60 votes to end.

Trump has tweeted repeatedly recently that Republicans should eliminate the rule so the GOP could pass bills with 51 votes. His complaints came after Republicans failed to win enough votes to advance health care legislation.

___

4 p.m.

Republican, Democratic and even bipartisan plans for reshaping parts of the Obama health care law are proliferating in Congress. But they have iffy prospects at best.

And there are no signs GOP leaders have chosen a fresh pathway after last week's collapse of their struggle to repeal and rewrite President Barack Obama's statute.

President Donald Trump spent the weekend insisting that the Senate vote anew on upending that law.

But they couldn't get 50 votes to do that last week. And it's unclear how they would this week.

Three Republicans opposed the last-ditch GOP bill the Senate rejected Friday. And one of them isn't even around this week to be persuaded to change his mind. GOP Sen. John McCain went home to Arizona for cancer treatments.

___

3 a.m.

The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law.

It is signalling that President Donald Trump stands ready to end required payments to insurers this week to let "Obamacare implode" and force congressional action.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the president is not accepting that it is "time to move on" after last week's defeat. She tells "Fox News Sunday" that Trump will make a decision soon on whether to end the insurance payments.

Trump has also called on the Senate not to hold any votes until the repeal effort gets another vote. His budget director, Mick Mulvaney, tells CNN's "State of the Union" he agrees.