UK court blocks ex-general's bid to prosecute Blair
LONDON — Britain's High Court has blocked a bid by an Iraqi ex-general to prosecute former Prime Minister Tony Blair for invading Iraq in 2003.
Gen. Abdulwaheed Shannan Al Rabbat's case
The former army general's lawyers said in a statement Monday that the judgment "sets a dangerous precedent in times of global insecurity" and called on Parliament to enact a law making accountability clear in the future.
The United States and Britain were part of a coalition that invaded Iraq in 2003, following accusations that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein held weapons of mass destruction.