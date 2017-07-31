UN begins removing rebel weapons from camps in Colombia

BOGOTA — The United Nations has begun removing containers holding more than 7,000 weapons from demobilization zones where the arms were handed over by former fighters for Colombia's largest rebel group who are beginning life as civilians under a peace agreement.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says the removal operation that began Monday marks the end of a cease-fire started in June 2016.

Photos provided by the U.N. show stacks of worn black rifles wrapped in plastic inside containers.

About 7,000 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia finished turning over their weapons in late June. The guns will eventually be melted down to construct three peace monuments.