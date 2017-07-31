University of Guam professor found guilty of sexual assault

HAGATNA, Guam — A University of Guam professor was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual conduct.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wdtwa8 ) Professor Michael Ehlert was also found guilty of one count of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct against two students. Prosecutor Matt Heibel says the 56-year-old professor faces one to eight years in prison for each charge.

The three female University of Guam students who accused Ehlert attended a party in 2014 that the professor hosted at his house. According to witnesses, the partygoers later went to swimming at a nearby beach. The female students claim Ehlert reached into their bikinis and touching them inappropriately.

Ehlert has pleaded not guilty to the charges.