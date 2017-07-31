US pending home sales improved in June
WASHINGTON — Americans signed more contracts to buy homes in June, snapping a three-month decline in pending sales.
The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index rose 1.5
But the increase is unlikely to cause a burst of home-buying. Prices are climbing faster than wages while number of homes listed for sale has plunged. There were 1.96 million homes for sale in June, a 7.1
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. A sale is typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.