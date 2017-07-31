Utility votes to stop building billion-dollar nuke reactors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's state-owned utility voted Monday to stop building two billion-dollar nuclear reactors, likely ending the project.

The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades, but the project has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

Santee Cooper's board said the decision to end construction will save customers an estimated $7 billion. Completing the project would have cost an additional $8 billion and $3.4 billion in interest and it likely wouldn't be finished until 2024. The first reactor was supposed to be online this year.

Santee Cooper owns 45 per cent of the project. South Carolina Electric & Gas owns 55 per cent . That utility planned to update state regulators on Tuesday.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year, when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

The utilities announced last week that Westinghouse's parent company, Toshiba Corp., agreed to jointly pay them $2.2 billion regardless of whether the reactors are ever completed.