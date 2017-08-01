ACLU sues Maryland governor over social media blocking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for blocking people who disagree with him on his official Facebook page and deleting their comments.

The ACLU sued Tuesday on behalf of four people, saying their First Amendment rights were violated.

Hogan's spokeswoman, Amelia Chasse, calls the lawsuit "frivolous." She says the governor's office has a clear policy and will "remove all hateful and violent content" and " co-ordinated spam attacks." She says the ACLU "should be focusing on more important issues."