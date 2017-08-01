AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

President Donald Trump says he won't stay off social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his twitter habit.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump said: "Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!"

The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known on Monday — ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.

Those moves were praised Monday by Trump allies and lawmakers, who expressed hope that Kelly would help stem internal conflicts and advance a policy agenda after six months of tumult. But less clear is how much control Kelly will have over Trump's predilection for sowing conflict and making off-the-cuff comments on social media.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeated on Tuesday that Kelly had full control over the staff. Asked at a press briefing if senior advisers Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and others would be able to drop in to see the president, she said: "I don't think anyone just wanders into the Oval Office."

___

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump's ousting of Comey, who was admired within the bureau.

"This is a tough time to take this tough job," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said during a relatively low-key Senate debate of the nomination. "The previous FBI director, as we know, was fired because of the Russia investigation. The former acting attorney general was fired. And we've had a slew of other firings throughout the government over the last few months."

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said after the vote: "Chris Wray will bring character and competence to a city that is hemorrhaging public trust."

Wray won unanimous support from the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission.

___

With baby steps, Senate Republicans abandon the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — There wasn't a dramatic break or an exact moment it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans are turning their backs on President Donald Trump.

They defeated an Obamacare repeal bill despite his pleas. They're ignoring his Twitter demands that they get back to work on it. They dissed the White House budget director, defended the attorney general against the president's attacks and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over his administration's objections.

And they've ignored White House spending priorities, reasserting their own independence, which had looked sorely diminished in the aftermath of Trump's surprise election win.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says, "We work for the American people. We don't work for the president."

___

GOP shows signs of reaching out to Democrats on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans showed signs Tuesday of reaching out to Democrats for a joint if modest effort to buttress health insurance markets, four days after the GOP effort to unilaterally uproot and reshape the Obama health care law crumpled in the Senate.

The Republican chairman of the Senate health committee, Tennessee's Lamar Alexander, proposed bipartisan legislation extending for one year federal payments to insurers that help millions of low- and moderate-income Americans afford coverage. President Donald Trump has threatened to halt those subsidies in hopes of forcing Democrats to make concessions, but the Senate's top Democrat on Tuesday called his moves "childish."

The No. 2 Senate Republican also seemed to suggest that the two parties seek common health care ground. Citing the Senate's "fragile majorities," Texas Sen. John Cornyn said on the Senate floor, "We are forced to work together to try to solve these problems, and I think frankly bipartisan solutions tend to be more durable."

In addition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuffed Trump's demands that the Senate change its rules so it can pass a health overhaul with a simple majority vote. McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate lacks the votes to end filibusters of legislation like Trump wants, and noted that getting the 60 votes needed to end filibusters wasn't why Republicans lost.

"It's pretty obvious that our problem with health care was not the Democrats. We didn't have 50 Republicans," McConnell told reporters.

___

Lawsuit: Fox co-ordinated with White House on false story

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday lays out an explosive tale of Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspiring to push a false story about Democratic leaks and an unsolved killing in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation that has been swirling around the president

The lawsuit was filed against Fox by an investigator who had been looking into the killing of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee staff member killed in 2016 in what police say was a botched robbery. The investigator alleges that Fox quoted him as saying things he never said and was willing to show President Donald Trump its story before it was posted online.

It's the second time in two days that Trump has been accused of being actively involved in pushing a public narrative to lower the heat of the Russia story. The Washington Post reported that the president had written a misleading statement for his son to give to The New York Times about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting last summer with a Russian who promised dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Rich's death has become fodder for conspiracy theorists, deeply angering the 27-year-old's family. In May, the story was thrust into the headlines again when Fox posted a story on its website in which investigator Rod Wheeler said there had been contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, the organization that posted a trove of DNC emails last year. The story was heavily promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has informally advised the president.

In the lawsuit, Wheeler now says that he never made that statement. He also contends he was told his false comments were put in the story because Trump wanted it that way.

___

Court says 2 Venezuela opposition leaders back to prison

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures were seized at their homes by state security agents early Tuesday in the first moves by President Nicolas Maduro's government against prominent enemies since a widely denounced vote granting the ruling party nearly unlimited powers.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court said Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma had violated the terms of their house arrest by criticizing the government in messages released on social media in recent days.

The court, which is controlled by Maduro allies, also said it had received "reports from official intelligence sources" that the two men had been planning to flee.

Relatives and allies of Lopez and former Caracas Mayor Ledezma earlier reported on social media that both had been detained. Lopez's wife posted what appeared to be video of him being taken from their home after midnight.

"They've just taken Leopoldo from the house," Lilian Tintori tweeted. "We don't know where he is or where they're taking him."

___

Prosecutor: St. Louis officer 'executed' suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white former St. Louis police officer charged with killing a black man "executed" him after a car chase, then planted a gun in the slain drug suspect's vehicle as an excuse for opening fire, a prosecutor told a court Tuesday.

But an attorney for the officer denied the prosecutor's allegations during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Jason Stockley, saying the officer was protecting himself against an armed and dangerous felon.

It was the first time that prosecutors have revealed publicly that they believe that Stockley, 36, planted a gun on 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith after Smith was shot in December 2011. Stockley, who resigned from the department in 2013 and now lives in Houston, wasn't charged until last year, after then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence. The first-degree murder trial will be decided by a judge rather than a jury despite objections from prosecutors.

It's unusual for officers to be charged with killing suspects while on duty, and few officers are convicted in such deaths.

A key issue in the trial is the unloaded .38- calibre revolver that another officer later found inside Smith's rented Buick. Three cartridges were next to the gun. Stockley has said he unloaded the weapon as a safety precaution after shooting Smith.

___

Teen criminals savour freedom as parole ends life sentences

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — It's just a few blocks from the house Earl Rice Jr. left behind as a teenager to the places he remembers. But after more than four decades in prison, he has ground to cover.

Skirting Franklin Street's neatly trimmed lawns in long strides, and praising the glories of the afternoon heat, he reaches the park where he and his brothers used to go sledding. Across 18th, kids, laughing and shouting, bound down school steps. Rice slows, taking it all in.

"For 43 years I'm behind a wall or some kind of a fence with guard towers ... and then you come out here," he says. "I can imagine what Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong and them felt like going to the moon, because that's what it seems like. I'm on a different planet!"

Rice, jailed at 17 for a purse-snatching that took a woman's life, is 61 now. He is one of dozens of inmates — sentenced to life in prison without parole for crimes committed as juveniles — who have been released since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such mandatory sentences amount to cruel and unusual punishment. Courts must recognize teens' incomplete brain development and their potential to change, the justices found.

Rice walked out of a Pennsylvania prison in September to find his fiancee at the gate, a father waiting to take him in and a daughter who now calls each day to say, "Good morning, Daddy."

___

Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but will Trump change?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raised voices could be heard through the thick door to the Oval Office as John Kelly — then secretary of Homeland Security — offered some tough talk to President Donald Trump.

Kelly, a whip-cracking retired general who was sworn in as White House chief of staff on Monday, had demanded to speak to the president alone after Trump complained loudly that the U.S. was admitting travellers from countries he viewed as high risk.

Kelly first tried to explain to Trump that the admissions were standard — some people had legitimate reasons to visit the country — but the president insisted that it was making him look bad, according to an administration official familiar with the exchange about a month ago.

Kelly then demanded that other advisers leave the room so he could speak to the president frankly. Trump refused at first, but agreed when Kelly insisted.

It was an early indication that Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, is not afraid to stand up to his commander-in-chief.

___

Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die on the nation's largest American Indian reservation has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell said Ashley Denise Attson, 23, committed an "intentional, cold-hearted, horrendous killing of an innocent child," imposing Monday the high end of a sentencing range detailed in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Attson had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2016 killing on the Navajo Nation. Her defence attorney, Ashley Adams, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Attson left her daughter in the desert for four days and nights before retrieving the body and burying it in an animal hole, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona said Tuesday in a statement.