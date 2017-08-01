Arizona to use new system to check big rigs entering state

PHOENIX — Arizona plans to use an automated system to check the weight and registration of some commercial trucks entering the state, a step that could mean the vehicles don't to stop to be checked out.

The Department of Transportation says the system will be used at entry points with California, New Mexico and Utah.

The department says the system is similar to technology already in place near three rest areas along interstate highways in Arizona.

According to the department, the system includes sensors to identify and check the weight, credentials and safety status of trucks approaching seven points of entry.

The technology then sends instructions that would allow registered trucks passing the checks to continue without stopping.