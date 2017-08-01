ASEAN wants talks on nonaggression pact with China soonest

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia's top diplomats say will seek talks "as soon as possible" on a proposed nonaggression pact with China aimed at preventing clashes in the disputed South China Sea.

An initial draft of a joint communique to be issued by the foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which was seen The Associated Press on Wednesday, says the ministers will ask senior diplomats to initiate talks on the so-called code of conduct in the disputed waters after their governments agreed on a framework of the accord with China.