California man charged with smuggling rifle parts to Syria

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say the chief executive of a California check cashing business has been indicted on charges of smuggling rifle parts and other military equipment to rebels in his native Syria.

Rasheed Al Jijakli was arrested Tuesday and charged in Los Angeles federal court with violating U.S. laws that prohibit exports to Syria.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old conspired with three others not charged in the indictment to export dozens of rifle scopes, laser-sighting devices and other tactical equipment to Syria.

The indictment says Jijakli and others bought the goods in the U.S., flew with them to Turkey and then delivered them to rebel fighters in Syria between January 2012 and March 2013.