Case dropped against Texas jailers over inmate in dirty cell
HOUSTON — Charges have been dropped against two former Texas jail sergeants in connection with a mentally ill prisoner who was ignored for weeks in his filthy cell.
Ricky Pickens-Wilson and John Figaroa were indicted in 2015 on allegations that they manipulated cell check records related to the Harris County jail inmate. The two subsequently were fired.
Harris County prosecutors asked that the case be dropped after a two-year statute of limitations expired. A judge agreed to the request Monday.
The inmate, Terry Goodwin, had been arrested on a marijuana charge while on probation.
Figaroa's lawyer, Tommy Lafon, tells the Houston Chronicle he believes the two jailers were scapegoats. They initially were charged with a felony, but that was reduced to a
