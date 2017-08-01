Day care owner pleads guilty in sudden infant death case
EASTON, Pa. — The owner of a day care
The Northampton County prosecutor says Sharon Balleck, owner of the former Sharon's Day Care, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
The Department of Human Services ordered the closure of her Lehigh Township business after 3-month-old McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive on the first day at the
A grand jury investigation found the baby was placed on her stomach in an unsupervised crib located in the back room of the day care.
Balleck could face probation or a short time in jail.
