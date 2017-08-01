Deliberations resume in trial of 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli
The former biotech CEO — nicknamed "Pharma Bro" — is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jurors are deliberating for a second day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee).
They got the case Monday in New York and resumed work Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The
The former biotech CEO — nicknamed "Pharma Bro" — is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.
If convicted of the most serious counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling