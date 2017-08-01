News / World

Deliberations resume in trial of 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

The former biotech CEO — nicknamed "Pharma Bro" — is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

Ex-pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli leaves after his appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on the first day of his securities fraud trial on June 26, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jury selection began today in the trial where Shkreli faces eight counts of securities and wire fraud.

NEW YORK — Jurors are deliberating for a second day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee).

They got the case Monday in New York and resumed work Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defence says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

If convicted of the most serious counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.

