Driver charged in California bus wreck that killed 4 people
A
A
Share via Email
LOS BANOS, Calif. — Prosecutors have filed felony vehicular manslaughter charges against a California bus driver in connection with a wreck last year that killed four people and nearly sliced the bus in half.
The Merced County District Attorney's office on Monday filed four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and five
The wreck happened when the bus heading to Washington state struck a large highway sign post head-on.
A California Highway Patrol investigation found Vasquez slept 6.5 hours the previous day.
Authorities say he also violated laws relating to maximum driving time for commercial drivers.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged after going more than 100 km/h on Barrington Street
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff