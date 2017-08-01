Egypt reserves reached $36 billion, highest in 7 years

CAIRO — Egypt's Central Bank says the country's foreign reserves reached 36.036 billion dollars in July, the highest level since December 2010.

The bank announced the increase in a brief statement on Tuesday. The figure is four billion dollars higher compared to the previous month.

The rise comes after the government secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. In order to qualify for that loan, the government imposed a set of tough economic measures, including subsidy cuts and the flotation of its local currency.