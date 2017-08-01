Eurozone economy picked up speed in the second quarter
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Europe's economic expansion kept on rolling and even picked up a little speed in the second quarter.
The economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency expanded by 0.6
The official figures announced Tuesday compared with a 0.5
The eurozone is being boosted by a growing global economy, buoyant consumer and business sentiment, and massive monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
The ECB has been reluctant to announce when it will dial back the stimulus in the form of bond purchases slated to run at least through year end. That's because annual inflation at 1.3
Most Popular
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire