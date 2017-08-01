Eurozone economy picked up speed in the second quarter

BRUSSELS — Europe's economic expansion kept on rolling and even picked up a little speed in the second quarter.

The economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency expanded by 0.6 per cent compared to the quarter before and by 2.1 per cent compared to a year earlier.

The official figures announced Tuesday compared with a 0.5 per cent quarterly expansion in the first quarter.

The eurozone is being boosted by a growing global economy, buoyant consumer and business sentiment, and massive monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.