Ex-head of Alexandria library convicted of corruption
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — An Egyptian
The court convicted Ismail Serrag Eddin of squandering public funds. The verdict, reported Tuesday by Egyptian media, can be appealed.
The case started when employees accused Serrag Eddin of wasting some 20 million Egyptian pounds when he appointed top advisers with hefty salaries and privately
Meanwhile, Egypt's prosecutor general filed corruption charges against four former CEOs of the country's largest newspaper Al Ahram and referred them to a criminal court.
Nabil Sadek on Monday charged the four with giving gifts worth millions of pounds to officials of former president Hosni Mubarak.