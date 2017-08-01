Finland suspects Spanish NATO planes of air violation

TALLINN, Estonia — Authorities in Finland say they suspect two Spanish NATO jet fighters briefly violated Finnish airspace while flying over the southern part of the country Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the F-18 Super Hornets, part of NATO's air policing mission in the Baltics, flew into Finnish airspace southwest of Helsinki for under a minute at around 9 a.m.

The aircraft are currently based in NATO's air base in Amari, Estonia.