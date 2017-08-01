French firefighters battle fresh wildfire near Grasse

PARIS — French firefighters are battling a wildfire that has broken out in woodland around the southern town of Cabris, near the perfume-making region of Grasse.

Florian Vautrin of the Alpes-Maritimes regional authority said that Tuesday's fire was "more spectacular than serious," with giant plumes of smokes visible for miles.

There have been no reported injuries and Vautrin said the fire was not near any homes.

In a tweet, the Alpes-Maritimes authorities said that some 260 firefighters, four Canadair planes and three helicopters are tackling the blaze.