Funeral held for teen killed in Ohio State Fair malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Funeral services have been held for a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

Family and friends gathered in Grove City on Tuesday for the services for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Police officers and U.S. Marines were there to honour Jarrell, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

The young man also had been a member of the Columbus Police Explorers program, which shows teenagers what it's like to be a police officer.

Jarrell's funeral procession passed by a McDonald's restaurant where he worked.

The funeral was at Grove City United Methodist Church in the city about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) south of Columbus.

An investigation into what caused the ride to break apart last week is continuing.

