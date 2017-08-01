How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

NEW YORK — Banks and technology companies took U.S. stocks higher Tuesday, and less-loved sectors including phone and real estate companies also climbed as companies continued to report strong second-quarter results.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 6.05 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,476.35.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 72.80 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 21,963.92.

Nasdaq composite picked up 14.82 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,362.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.19 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,428.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.25 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 133.61 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 11.74 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 0.93 points, or 0.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.52 points, or 10.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,201.32 points, or 11.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 979.82 points, or 18.2 per cent .