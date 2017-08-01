Inmate to use self-defence assertion in prison murder trial

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Court records say a man accused of killing another inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary plans to assert self- defence during his murder trial.

The records say Lha Southideth-Whiten has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Michael Whitworth during an Oct. 20 altercation in the Fort Madison prison's cafeteria. The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington reports that Southideth-Whiten's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

A criminal complaint says Southideth-Whiten punched Whitworth, knocking him to the cafeteria floor, and continued to hit his face and head even though Whitworth was bleeding heavily and appeared to be unconscious.