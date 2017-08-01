Iran complains to UN over new US sanctions against Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has complained to the U.N. Security Council over the latest U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced the complaint on Tuesday, though it's unclear what Iran expects the United Nations would do.

The move came after the U.S. Senate approved sanctions on Friday against Iran for launching a satellite-carrying rocket into space.

The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. It would also apply terrorism sanctions to Iran's prestigious Revolutionary Guard and enforce an arms embargo. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing.