Italy focuses on Libya mission to manage migrant crisis
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — Italy is putting its hopes for managing the migrant crisis on a new, Libya-requested mission to support its coast guard, despite suffering a rebuke by humanitarian groups.
Italian government ministers are scheduled to brief parliamentary committees Tuesday on a mission approved by the Cabinet to deploy the Navy to aid the Libyan coast guard in its territorial waters.
Premier Paolo Gentiloni says the mission could become a "turning-point" in Italy's bid to manage unrelenting migrant flows. The U.N. migration agency says 94,445 migrants have arrived in Italy this year, through July 26, up 7
The government's bid to get about 10 humanitarian groups to sign on to new rules of conduct failed when at least four, including Doctors Without Borders, refused to sign.
Most Popular
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
Halifax man charged after going more than 100 km/h on Barrington Street