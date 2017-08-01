Italy focuses on Libya mission to manage migrant crisis

MILAN — Italy is putting its hopes for managing the migrant crisis on a new, Libya-requested mission to support its coast guard, despite suffering a rebuke by humanitarian groups.

Italian government ministers are scheduled to brief parliamentary committees Tuesday on a mission approved by the Cabinet to deploy the Navy to aid the Libyan coast guard in its territorial waters.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni says the mission could become a "turning-point" in Italy's bid to manage unrelenting migrant flows. The U.N. migration agency says 94,445 migrants have arrived in Italy this year, through July 26, up 7 per cent over last year.