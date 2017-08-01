Italy vows to take tough line with France in shipyard spat

MILAN — Italy is vowing to stand a tough course in talks with France to salvage a deal allowing Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to take control of a French shipyard.

France's economic minister, Bruno Le Maire, is due in Rome on Tuesday to meet with Italy's economic and labour ministers.

Rome's ire has been raised by the French government's move to nationalize the STX shipyard and thwart Fincantieri's bid for a majority stake in the shipyard.