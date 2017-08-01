Jews visit contested Jerusalem holy site on day of mourning
JERUSALEM — Israeli police says hundreds of Jews have ascended a contested Jerusalem holy site to mark Tisha B'Av, the Jewish day of mourning over the destruction of the biblical temples.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says six Jewish visitors were removed Tuesday for violating the guidelines. She says three Jews and one Muslim were arrested after a minor skirmish.
Azzam Khateeb, director of the Muslim administration, the Waqf, says 870 Jews visited. He said "this is unprecedented, unacceptable and should stop."
