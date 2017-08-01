Libya constitutional committee pushes for a vote on draft
A
A
Share via Email
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya's official news agency says the head of the committee tasked to write the constitution has called upon the eastern parliament to move forward with a referendum on a final draft.
The call by Nouh Abdel-Sayyed, reported Tuesday, to "take all necessary measures to enable the Libyan people to practice their
On Saturday, disgruntled protesters stormed the committee's session in the eastern town of Bayda, calling for a redo of their vote which was in
Critics included secessionists and people in
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling