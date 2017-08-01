Libya constitutional committee pushes for a vote on draft

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya's official news agency says the head of the committee tasked to write the constitution has called upon the eastern parliament to move forward with a referendum on a final draft.

The call by Nouh Abdel-Sayyed, reported Tuesday, to "take all necessary measures to enable the Libyan people to practice their constitutional right" came after days of confusion on whether his committee is following proper legal procedures.

On Saturday, disgruntled protesters stormed the committee's session in the eastern town of Bayda, calling for a redo of their vote which was in favour of putting the final draft up for a nationwide referendum.