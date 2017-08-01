LSU getting its roar back? Florida tiger could be new mascot

BATON ROUGE, La. — Is Louisiana State University getting its roar back? A Florida tiger could be its next mascot.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that a 9-month-old, 160-pound tiger at a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Florida, could become Mike VII and arrive on campus later this month. LSU says the sanctuary plans to donate the tiger.

It would replace a tiger that died in October following months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

LSU won't bring a tiger to its campus until it finishes renovating the animal's enclosure and yard next to Tiger Stadium. Those updates are scheduled to be completed later this month.