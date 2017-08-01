Macedonia, Bulgaria sign historic pact to cool old rivalry
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia and
The deal, in which both countries have renounced territorial claims against each other and Bulgaria commits to backing its smaller
Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Bulgaria's Boiko Borisov signed the agreement Tuesday in Skopje, where Borisov is on a two-day visit. It says neither country will engage in or back hostile acts against the other. It also calls for a committee to re-examine their common history.
Bulgaria historically regarded Macedonians and their language as a branch of the Bulgarian nation and language.
