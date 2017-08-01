Man accused of using fake British passport for 20 years

NEWBERG, Ore. — An Oregon man is accused of using a fake Great Britain passport for close to 20 years.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported (http://bit.ly/2whDvv7 ) Monday that the man is accused of using a passport with a dead baby's name on it multiple times. He used it to enter Mexico, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Russia, Guatemala and Kazakhstan.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff says investigators suspect the man was "up to something nefarious."

Great Britain revoked it in October 2012.

U.S. Department of State Special Agent Michael T. McLean says the 53-year-old man's birth name is Timothy Michael Schneidt, born in Wyoming. He changed his name to Timothy M. Matthews in 2013.

He is accused of using the name Peter Matthews — the name of a baby who died shortly after birth in 1963 in Great Britain.

