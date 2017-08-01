Markets Right Now: Solid earnings drive stock indexes higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
More solid earnings reports from U.S. companies are sending stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.
Banks, technology companies and retailers were among the early winners on Tuesday. Bank of America gained 1
Royal Caribbean Cruises jumped 5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 83 points, or 0.3
