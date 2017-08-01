Nashville mayor's son mourned after apparent drug overdose

NASHVILLE — The husband of Nashville's mayor said that though their 22-year-old son died in an apparent drug overdose, his death doesn't define his life as a warm, sensitive, tolerant, inquisitive and companionable young man.

Bruce Barry gave an energetic eulogy for his son, Max Barry, in front of more than 550 friends, family members and dignitaries Tuesday. Max Barry died Saturday night near Denver. Mayor Megan Barry didn't speak during the memorial service.

During his speech, Bruce Barry put on a backward baseball cap, similar to one his son would wear. He drew laughter and tears telling stories of Max, who he said loved music, comedy and adventure.