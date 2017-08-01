NATO helicopter has hard landing in Afghanistan; 2 injured

KABUL — A NATO statement says a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter encountered a mechanical problem that forced a hard landing in eastern Afghanistan.

The region is where American troops are supporting Afghan security forces in a campaign against the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan.

The statement says two soldiers received minor injuries during the hard landing early on Tuesday in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

It says the crew was rescued and that the aircraft was being recovered.